Milwaukee's Laborfest 2022: Everything you need to know about the festival and parade this year

MILWAUKEE — Laborfest is back in Milwaukee for the first time since 2019.

Laborfest will be held on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Summerfest grounds at 200 N. Harbor Dr.

The organizers of the festival, the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, said this year's goal is to "organize the future" by helping new generations of workers, unorganized work places and new industries.

Laborfest is free and will have children's activities including a raffle, splash pad, playground and more. There will be food and drinks, bingo, wrestling, a classic car show and live music at the MillerCoors stage at the Summerfest grounds.

There is also a Laborfest parade, which kicks off at Zeidler Union Square on 4th and Michigan at 10:30 a.m.

The festival was canceled during the previous two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more on their Facebook page.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip