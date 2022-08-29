Joe Biden to visit Milwaukee on Labor Day, 2 months before elections

MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee on Labor Day next Monday, Sept. 5, just two months before the midterm elections.

The White House said he will also visit Pittsburgh on the same day.

No other details were released.

It remains to be seen if Biden will support fellow Democrats running in Wisconsin during his visit, including Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Tony Evers for Wisconsin governor.

Biden last visited Wisconsin in March of 2022, when he stopped by Superior to support his infrastructure bill.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip