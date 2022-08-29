Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Joe Biden to visit Milwaukee on Labor Day, 2 months before elections

Biden last visited Wisconsin in March of 2022, when he stopped by Superior to support his infrastructure bill.
Biden
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden
Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 11:27:18-04

MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee on Labor Day next Monday, Sept. 5, just two months before the midterm elections.

The White House said he will also visit Pittsburgh on the same day.

No other details were released.

It remains to be seen if Biden will support fellow Democrats running in Wisconsin during his visit, including Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Tony Evers for Wisconsin governor.

Biden last visited Wisconsin in March of 2022, when he stopped by Superior to support his infrastructure bill.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards