Milwaukee wants you to help create a plan to eliminate traffic deaths

MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee wants to eliminate all traffic deaths by 2037 and will host a series of open-house meetings to fuel that goal, known as "Vision Zero".

Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed a resolution in June of 2022, setting the goal to reach zero traffic-related deaths or serious injuries by the year 2037.

Jessica Wineberg was hired to lead that effort in the summer of 2023. Her first task is developing a Vision Zero Action Plan. Wineberg says perhaps the highest hurdle will be changing behaviors.

"Hopefully we can have some sort of cultural change where following the speed limit and yielding to pedestrians becomes the norm again," she said, reflecting on the task ahead. "And to do that we'll have to make a lot of policy changes and put a lot of time and effort in. But I just hope everyone knows — by you, yourself driving the speed limit and not being distracted and yielding to pedestrians — you are part of changing what's normal and what's acceptable."

Wineberg's strategy involves a lot of community outreach and that's taking shape in 2024 with a series of meetings — the first is a Vision Zero Action Plan Open House set for January 25th from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the Office of African American Affairs (4830 W Fond du Lac Avenue).

"We do know overall that crashes in the city, especially those with deadly or serious outcomes, really impact certain neighborhoods the most," said Wineberg. "So we are focusing our outreach efforts in those neighborhoods. That's part of why our meetings are where they are because those are communities that really feel the burden of this issue and we want to hear their voices."

A second meeting has been set for Tuesday, February 27th from 4:30 to 7:00pm at Mitchell Street Library (906 W. Historic Mitchell Street). Spanish translation will be provided.

Many ideas on how to reduce traffic deaths have been shared over the past few years and now your help is needed to prioritize them.

Wineberg adds that the meetings will be in an open house format, you can drop in and you'll be given voting stickers to mark which ideas you think are the best or where edits are needed. And make sure to also bring ideas you want to share!

"We need to talk with our government partners, but also with the public and with community partners," continued Wineberg. "How can everyone play a role in this? There isn't one solution and we need to work together to find many solutions."

Wineberg says the hope is that a Vision Zero action plan can be presented to a common council committee before the summer recess.

