Policy Director hired to lead Milwaukee's Vision Zero efforts

MILWAUKEE — We are approaching one year since Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed a resolution to make Milwaukee a Vision Zero community. Now, he's hired a director to lead that effort.

Jessica Wineberg is now Milwaukee's vision zero policy director. She's tasked with eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2037. To do that, she says she'll lean on her nearly 20 years of experience, working to improve traffic safety — part of that being with Wisconsin's Bike Federation.

Her first task will be developing a Vision Zero Action Plan. Perhaps the highest hurdle — Wineberg says — will be changing behaviors.

"Hopefully we can have some sort of cultural change where following the speed limit and yielding to pedestrians becomes the norm again," she said. "And to do that we'll have to make a lot of policy changes and put a lot of time and effort in. But I just hope everyone knows — by you, yourself driving the speed limit and not being distracted and yielding to pedestrians — you are part of changing what's normal and what's acceptable."

Wineberg says community outreach will also play a large role in the Vision Zero Action Plan and citizens will be given different ways to make their voices heard.

