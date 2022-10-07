Vision Zero aims to eliminate traffic-related deaths and serious injuries in Milwaukee by 2037

MILWAUKEE — Vision Zero is an initiative that several cities, including Milwaukee, are using to bring the conversation about reckless driving beyond police enforcement and drivers education courses. The ultimate goal is to reach zero traffic-related fatalities or serious injuries.

"People hear zero traffic fatalities and they think there is no way we could do that," said Kate Riordan, Interim Safe Streets Coordinator with the Office of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "That's because we have gotten so used to having people die on our city streets."

Riordan is spearheading Milwaukee's Vision Zero initiative.

"The biggest misconception is that it's not achievable," said Riordan.

Mayor Johnson signed a resolution back in June, setting the goal to reach zero traffic-related deaths or serious injuries by the year 2037.

"That is a really big goal and that's why it's called vision zero, not plan zero," said Riordan.

It's a vision set in dozens of cities around the world.

"We're recognizing that we can't just keep trying the same old thing and expecting different answers, and so we're really thrilled to see places in Wisconsin and literally across the country understanding that we have to do things differently - and Vision Zero is a path there," said Leah Shahum, Executive Director of the National Vision Zero Network.

Shahum said Vision Zero has been very successful in Europe. She told TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins that part of the reason why is because communities there seem to be more willing to take conversations about reckless driving beyond education and enforcement. They are really invested in the idea of re-designing streets.

"We've got to emphasize that Vision Zero is more than just talk. It's more than just a commitment or plans. Sure it starts with words, or it starts with good intentions, but really it has to deepen to change," said Shahum.

In Milwaukee, those spearheading Vision Zero say they recognize the need for that change.

"A lot of the streets we've designed have wider lanes, in a lot of places we don't have street trees. We don't have buildings close up to the street. So, you feel safe going faster than you're supposed to be," said Riordan.

Plans to begin re-designing streets using millions of American Rescue Act dollars are already underway. So far, more than 30 reckless driving projects have been proposed in the city. In the end, Riordan said thoughtful street design will lead to safer streets for all.

"We're also going to create a more vibrant, attractive city where people feel safe walking, biking, taking transit, driving, just living in the place they call home," said Riordan.

A vision leading to plans hoping to drive change in the right direction.

