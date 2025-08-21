Milwaukee renters seek help after historic flooding damages homes

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Renters on Milwaukee's northwest side are pleading for assistance after sustaining significant damage from last week's historic flooding, with some facing structural damage and growing mold in their homes.

"Since the flood, it's cracking. This wasn't right there, that wasn't right there, all this cracking," Tiffany McKinney said as she pointed to cracks in her basement's foundation.

McKinney, who rents a home near Lincoln Creek off Hampton Avenue, said her basement flooded with feet of water, leaving behind extensive damage and health concerns. On top of physical damage, the emotional damage is hindering renters too.

"Technically, I'm here because I was homeless in South Carolina, and I was coming here, back home, to get help. I pay a lot of money, I work hard, I'm just, I just feel like I gave up," McKinney explained.

It's one of the reasons she said she wanted to talk with TMJ4 News.

Videos show McKinney's basement underwater with her belongings floating on top of it. When the water receded, she realized just how much damage her basement sustained.

The foundation in McKinney's basement seems to be cracking and the walls are covered in mold. She said none of that was there before it flooded.

"When you came down to see mold like this, what was your reaction," Reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"Oh my god, what. How are we supposed to live like this? What is Appleton Realtors gonna do," she asked.

McKinney rents from Appleton Rental Homes.

"I constantly was calling them every day this week. I just was gave this run around everywhere," she said.

In the middle of our interview, someone who claimed to be from a foundation company, hired by Appleton, showed up.

"Who is this and where did they come from," McKinney questioned. "This is how they pop up all the time."

Then, someone from Appleton called her and said a crew would be out Friday to start working on her basement to clean up the mold. When TMJ4 asked to speak with someone from Appleton, we were told no, so we sent them an email and are waiting to hear back about next steps for McKinney.

"Do you feel safe living here," Rae asked.

"No, but this is the only place I have to turn for now, but I have contacted legal aid," McKinney responded.

Resources available for renters

Legal Aid and the city's 211 line serve as good first steps for renters needing assistance after flooding damage.

FEMA also provides assistance for short-term lodging, temporary housing and replacing personal property for renters, but only if the area receives authorization as a disaster zone.

"I'm just hoping FEMA comes in and looks at what's going on and I just hope that we get the help that we need," McKinney said.

McKinney said she believes other renters face similar predicaments and hopes sharing her story will bring attention to their needs.

If you're a renter and are having issues with a landlord, you can email Jenna.Rae@tmj4.com.

