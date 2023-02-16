Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Thursday ahead of winter storm

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced they will be closed Thursday ahead of an approaching winter storm.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for several southeastern Wisconsin counties, including Milwaukee, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday. Four to six inches of snow are expected, and as much as eight inches is possible lakeside from Milwaukee to Kenosha. Snow will begin moving in around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

MPS says all schools and district offices will be closed, including all district after-school, recreation, and athletic programs and events.

From Cedarburg to Burlington, Franklin to Oconomowoc, several schools are canceling classes due to the winter storm. You can see them all on our website by following this link.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin city-wide salting at midnight.

According to DPW officials, a city-wide brining operation began Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. There is an operational pause until midnight, which is the time city-wide salting operation (General Ice Control) will begin.

DPW says the salt trucks are equipped with underbelly plows.

"We anticipate the need to initiate a general plowing daytime Thursday with front mounted blades on salt trucks and garbage packers," DPW said in an update Wednesday afternoon.

Garbage and recycling collection might be impacted Thursday and could be canceled Friday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip