Milwaukee DPW preparing for snow ahead of Winter Storm Warning

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin city-wide salting at midnight ahead of Thursday's snow.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for several Southeast Wisconsin counties, including Milwaukee, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday. Four to six inches of snow are expected, and as much as eight inches is possible lakeside from Milwaukee to Kenosha. Snow will begin moving in around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to DPW officials, a city-wide brining operation began Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. There is an operational pause until midnight, which is the time city-wide salting operation (General Ice Control) will begin.

DPW says the salt trucks are equipped with underbelly plows.

"We anticipate the need to initiate a general plowing daytime Thursday with front mounted blades on salt trucks and garbage packers," DPW said in an update Wednesday afternoon.

Garbage and recycling collection might be impacted Thursday and could be canceled Friday. If this is the case, DPW will send additional information and we will update this article.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip