These are the cities that have declared snow emergencies in Southeast Wisconsin

As snow emergencies are declared, TMJ4 News will update this article with the latest.

With several inches of snow expected Thursday, and a Winter Storm Warning issued for most of Southeast Wisconsin, some local cities are preemptively issuing snow emergencies.

Snow will start to pick up after 7 a.m. Thursday and continue through the evening, ending around 7 p.m. The heaviest snow will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Based on the latest storm track, many of us are looking at 4"+ of snow, with a band of heavier snow developing across the central part of our area. There will be a sharp drop off in snowfall to the northwest and potentially some mixing with sleet in the southeast that could impact overall totals.

Snow emergencies have been declared in these areas

Kenosha

The City of Kenosha has declared a Snow Emergency. It will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. Parking on city streets is not permitted during a snow emergency.

Pleasant Prairie

The Village of Pleasant Prairie has declared a snow emergency beginning at noon on Thursday. It will remain in effect until noon on Friday. During an emergency, no parking is allowed on Village Streets. All Snow Emergency parking restrictions will be enforced throughout this time period.





