Milwaukee property owners split on proposal to ticket idling cars

"You are affecting other people," Witkowski said. "If your car is used in a crime, if we're using police resources to try to find your car and city resources to return it to you, you are affecting other people."
Those who are caught leaving their car in idle on public streets or private property could get a ticket for $75, about $50 more than it is now on public roads.
"Just to get peoples attention, I don't know that $22 does it," Witkowski said.
Rental car companies would also have to abide by this. The proposal goes before the common council in a couple weeks. If it passes, it could go into effect sometime next month.