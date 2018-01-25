Five Milwaukee suspects charged in Pleasant Prairie outlet mall theft that lead to chase, crash

Five suspects with ages ranging from 16 to 23 have been arrested and charged in a retail theft at the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlet Mall that lead to both a chase and crash.

The Pleasant Prairie Police department says the suspects made off with $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Tommy Hilfiger outlet store located in outlet mall, right off of Interstate 94 in Pleasant Prairie.

Some time after the theft, police spotted a silver Pontiac speeding north on the highway and attempted to chase it down. The Pontiac sped up, went through a red light, and caused a two-car accident before the five occupants of the car where apprehended.

The people in the other two vehicles left the scene unharmed, but two of the suspects in the Pontiac were treated for minor injuries.

The suspects, charged with felony retail theft and obstruction, are Sandra K. Smith 20, Wanda G. Winslow 23, Eugene R. Scull 19, Kevion Q. Thompson 18 and a 16-year-old male juvenile — all from Milwaukee, WI.

TODAY'S TMJ4's Tom Durian will have more on this story coming up on Live at 4 and Live at 6.