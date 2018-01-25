Building at Kohler Co. catches fire

KOHLER, Wis. - Crews were called to a fire at the Kohler Co. in Sheboygan County Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at around 11:30 p.m. at 444 Highland Drive in Kohler.

Some employees on scene said they were evacuated from the building.

When fire crews arrived on scene there was a fire and smoke could be seen coming from the structure.

Watch: Alleged Thief Beats Employee With Belt

The employees said they were told there was a fire in the electrical mill.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said the extent of the damage is unknown at this time and there are no reported injuries.

Smoke was still billowing out of the structure at 5:30 a.m. Thursday and several fire agencies were on the scene putting out hot spots.

A Kohler Co. security guard said the company should release a statement sometime Thursday morning or afternoon.