Vet clinic looking to hire cat cuddler

DUBLIN, IRELAND - If you're willing to pack your bags and move overseas, you could be in for the career change of a lifetime!

A veterinary clinic just for cats in Dublin is looking to hire a cat cuddler. That's right, your job could literally be petting and soothing cats.

The website says an ideal candidate, "Must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time," as well as being capable of cat-whispering to calm some of the felines.

Understanding different types of purring is also a plus. For more information, visit Just Cats' job posting.

