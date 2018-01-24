ROSENDALE - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a cougar's passage through Fond du Lac County, this month.

Trail cameras captured evidence of the cougar recently passing through Rosendale in Fond du Lac County. Earlier in December, photos show the cougar in Merrill and south of Antigo.

On Dec. 10 the cougar was in Merrill. Eight days and 23 miles later, the cougar traveled to Antigo. Between Dec. 18 and Jan. 5, the cougar made its way to Rosendale.

The cougar captured in the photos is presumed to be the same animal. It is unsure whether this creature is the same cougar seen traveling through central Wisconsin from August to October.

If you see a cougar, report it to the DNR's website via the large mammal observation form.