Milwaukee County Zoo using a polar bear to make Groundhog Day prediction this year

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is taking the Groundhog Day tradition back to its origins and letting Snow Lilly the polar bear predict whether or not Wisconsin will have an early spring this year.
According to the zoo, this tradition dates back to the 1800's, and it started as a European weather lore in which a badger or a bear predicted the weather.
The event is Feb. 2, 2018 at 10:30 am, and following the prediction will be polar bear crafts, educational activities, and polar bear cookies and hot chocolate for sale.
The proceeds will benefit the Milwaukee Chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers’ and the “Trees for You and Me” programs. Both promote the quest to fight climate change through reforestation and habitat revitalization projects.
