MILWAUKEE - It could soon be illegal to warm up your car unlocked in Milwaukee, even in your own driveway.

Alderman Terry Witkowski is introducing the new ordinance that would let city ticket you for an idling car on private property. The only exception is if you have an ignition lock.

The current city codes prohibits people from leaving a car running on a public street unless the vehicle is locked and the key is removed.

"If your car is being used in a crime, if we are using police resources to try to find your car and city resources to return it to you, you are affecting other people, even if it is private property," Witkowski said.

The measure goes up for a vote Thursday morning in the Public Safety and Health Committee at 9 a.m. in room 301-B at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.