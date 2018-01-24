Video shows alleged members of 'Paper Team' crew beat store employee with belt

WAUWATOSA -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate two suspects after surveillance video captured them stealing from an outlet store last month and attacking two employees.

Three men have been charged in the incident: Charles Porter, 24, Kendall Strickland, 24, and Tyron Richardson, 17. All three are suspected to be part of the 'Paper Team' crew, wanted for a string of recent thefts. While Richardson is in custody, police are still looking for Porter and Strickland.

The surveillance video, shared with TODAY'S TMJ4 by the Wauwatosa Police Department, shows the suspects running out of Sak's Off 5th Avenue on December 03 with armfuls of clothing. As they tried to make their escape, the store's cleaning employee attempted to stop them and was struck with one of the men's belts. The outlet's loss prevention officer was also punched.

Both men reported experiencing pain after the incident. The cleaning employee also reported swelling and cuts.

If you have any information about the suspects in this case, please contact Wauwatosa Police at 414-471-8430.

The "Paper Team" is being investigated by multiple agencies across southeast Wisconsin. TODAY'S TMJ4 reporter Rikki Mitchell will have more this evening on Live at 5 and Live at 6.