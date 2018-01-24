Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says informant claims FBI has 'secret society' working against Trump
He says an informant told him of a secret society
10:20 AM, Jan 24, 2018
WASHINGTON -- Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson says an informant has told him there is a "secret society" within the FBI working against President Trump.
Speaking on Fox News Tuesday night with anchor Bret Baier, Johnson said the informant has told him and other members of Congress that a "secret society" within the FBI was set up shortly after the 2016 election to fight against the president and his administration.
"The secret society -- we have an informant that's talking about a group that were holding secret meetings off-site," Johnson told Baier. "There's so much smoke here, there's so much suspicions."
Here's more of the exchange with Baier, which you can watch starting at 4:30 in the video below:
BAIER: "Let's stop there. A secret society - secret meetings off-site at the Justice Department?"
JOHNSON: "Correct."
BAIER: "And you have an informant saying that?"
JOHNSON: "Yes."
BAIER: "Is there anything more about that?"
JOHNSON: "No, we have to dig into it."
Johnson's remarks are being dismissed by Democrats as a conspiracy theory. Jon Favreau, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama, compared Johnson to controversial talk show host Alex Jones:
Didn’t figure RonJohn for an Alex Jones type. I thought he was supposed to be one of the normal Republicans who loves tax cuts for the rich and hates subsidized health insurance. https://t.co/VVUFdHX5Mx