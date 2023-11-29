Milwaukee Pro Soccer's debut has been delayed until 2026

MILWAUKEE — The debut of the newest professional sports team in Milwaukee has been delayed until 2026.

Milwaukee Pro Soccer announced Wednesday morning via a press release that it would begin playing in the USL Championship in 2026 which is a year later than it originally planned.

“As the highest level of pro soccer in the state of Wisconsin, we know we only have one opening day, and we want to make sure we get that product, that fan experience, and our facilities right,” said Conor Caloia, Milwaukee Pro Soccer’s Chief Operating Officer in the press release. “The stadium and experience we will bring will be worth the wait. We’re excited for a successful kickoff season in 2026.”

The USL Championship is the second-tier division of professional soccer in the United States behind Major League Soccer (MLS). Milwaukee's team will play against cities like Miami, San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and many more.

The club still does not have a name. After it was announced a team would be playing in Milwaukee, the club allowed the public to submit their ideas for a name. There were more than 4,000 submissions. The team whittled that down to 64 names. The public then voted on their favorites, and the team whittled that down to 10 possibilities.

Those names include: Milwaukee Tall Boys, GoodLand, Lake Effect, Milwaukee Iron, 1846 Milwaukee, Milwaukee barons, Milwaukee Brigade, Fresh Coast, Cream City, and Milwaukee Industrial. The club will select the finalist.

The team will play in an 8,000-person stadium in the new Iron District.

