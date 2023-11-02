Milwaukee's Iron District gets $9.3 million in ARPA money, OK'd by Evers

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers' administration on Thursday approved $9.3 million to help build the proposed Iron District sporting and entertainment area in downtown Milwaukee.

According to a statement from Milwaukee Pro Soccer, that's part of a $36 million funding package using federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

Organizers say, "The support of the project is the latest signal that the state of Wisconsin is ready, able and willing to support high-level outdoor professional soccer, played at a best-in-class stadium delivering an outstanding fan experience for all Wisconsinites."

As TMJ4 News previously reported, the Iron District will stretch between 10th and North James Lovell streets. It is an estimated $160 million project that will include 99 affordable apartments in Michigan Street Commons, an 8,000-seat soccer stadium, a 140-room hotel, and a 3,500-capacity performance venue (which has since been downgraded to an events space). It will open in 2024.

The 8,000-seat stadium proposed in the Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee will be home to a new soccer club with the USL Championship league. Team organizers are still selecting a name for the team.

Backers of the proposal, including Kacmarcik Enterprises, Milwaukee Pro Soccer, and the United Soccer League, made the announcement in 2022.

The USL is the second-highest tier of professional soccer in the United States, after Major League Soccer. The USL league includes 27 clubs, including in Detroit, Iowa and Pittsburgh in the Midwest.

The league's arrival in Milwaukee would be the first time an outdoor soccer franchise has operated in the city since 2002, when the Milwaukee Rampage dissolved. Rampage was part of the A-League at the time, which represented the second-highest tier of professional soccer in the U.S. at the time. USL described A-League as a precursor to the USL.

“We want to thank Gov. Tony Evers and his administration for believing in our vision and this project,” said Jim Kacmarcik, Chairman and CEO of Kacmarcik Enterprises, which owns the rights to the future Milwaukee USL Championship franchise and is partnering with Bear Real Estate Group on the development of Iron District Milwaukee. “Milwaukee and Wisconsin are hungry for professional soccer, which is evident by the more than 200,000 votes that were cast for our name the team competition.







“Having the backing of the Governor’s office and the state will provide important momentum for bringing the Iron District Milwaukee to fruition and delivering a catalytic development.”







The Iron District Milwaukee development, bordered by N 6th Street to the East, N 10th Street to the West, and W Michigan Street to the North, is centered around an 8,000-seat soccer-specific stadium.



Milwaukee Pro Soccer is slated to join the USL Championship, the second-highest tier of professional soccer in the United States.







The USL Championship is sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation as the nation’s Division II professional league. The league boasts 27 clubs in major metropolitan markets including Miami, San Diego, Las Vegas, New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Detroit, and Indianapolis. The Championship is the pinnacle of the USL’s comprehensive league ecosystem, which includes three professional leagues, two pre-professional leagues, a developmental academy system, and a nationally competitive youth network. The organization consists of more than 200 teams, from youth to pro, across the United States.







About Milwaukee Pro Soccer



Milwaukee Pro Soccer is a club that represents the culture and spirit of the city of Milwaukee, delivering Wisconsin’s highest level of professional soccer and a dedication to fostering positive change in the community. The club, which is part of the USL Championship, will begin play in 2025 at the Iron District MKE in a newly constructed 8,000-seat stadium.



Learn more at www.milwaukeeprosoccer.com







About the USL:



Impacting more than 200 communities, the United Soccer League (USL) is the largest professional soccer organization in North America. The USL is the first and only soccer organization in the United States to build a youth-to-professional pathway for both women and men within one ecosystem. That structure includes three professional leagues: USL Championship (men), USL Super League (women), and USL League One (men); two national pre-professional leagues: USL League Two (men) and USL W League (women): and two national youth leagues: USL Academy and Super Y League.



Learn more at www.uslchampionship.com







