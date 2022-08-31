Watch Now
Construction to begin on Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee

It is an estimated $160 million project that will include apartments in Michigan Street Commons, a soccer stadium, hotel, and a performance venue.
Posted at 8:53 PM, Aug 30, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The first heavy construction work for the Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee will begin in a few weeks, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

It will be on the edges of the development that will include a soccer stadium and concert venue. The Milwaukee Business Journal reports demolition will also begin on the former Ramada Hotel at North Sixth and West Michigan streets.

Iron District will stretch between 10th and North James Lovell streets. It is an estimated $160 million project that will include 99 affordable apartments in Michigan Street Commons, an 8,000-seat soccer stadium, a 140-room hotel, and a 3,500-capacity performance venue. It will open in 2024.

Bear Development hopes to begin construction on the $27.5 million Michigan Street Commons apartments in mid-September, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

Due to an agreement connected to city funding, the project must start by September and be completed by March 2024.

