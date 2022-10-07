Milwaukee police tow more than 100 vehicles since new tow policy went into effect

MILWAUKEE — Since the Milwaukee Police Department's new tow policy went into place, the department has towed more than 100 vehicles.

Milwaukee police shared the news Friday, thanking the Fire and Police Commission for approving the policy and giving MPD another tool to combat reckless driving.

The new policy, which went into effect in May, allows vehicles to be towed when drivers are cited for an unregistered vehicle, reckless driving, excessive speeding, fleeing from officers, and drag racing.

Officials said 50% of the drivers did not own the vehicle that police towed. The average speed over the limit was 31 mph, with the highest being 52 mph.

Milwaukee police said six people were arrested and of the six, three were illegally carrying firearms and/or drugs. Two of them were arrested for reckless driving and endangering safety, and one was arrested for driving while revoked due to alcohol.

“It is not enough to simply respond to reckless driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities. We are working to prevent reckless driving and prevent the crashes,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “We are towing significant numbers of recklessly driven vehicles. That’s part of our comprehensive approach. We are sending a message about the real consequences reckless drivers face when they flout the law.”

In a news release, MPD once again reminded drivers to slow down, drive safe, and make sure your vehicle is registered.

