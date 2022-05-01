City enforcing new tow policy to curb reckless driving

Milwaukee police are now towing some unregistered vehicles in an attempt to curb the city's chronic reckless driving problem.

The Fire and Police Commission approved the policy in a 5-1 vote in February. It took effect on May 1.

In addition to being unregistered, vehicles that are caught doing one of the following will be towed: driving recklessly, speeding in excess of 25 MPH, fleeing an office or drag racing.

Commissioner Ed Fallone voted in favor of the policy.

"There are serious consequence to reckless driving on Milwaukee streets," he said. "So, in order to make an impact ... I think there will be a fair number of tows to happen in the coming weeks."

There's no single metric that defines reckless driving. For one, police look at speeding.

They also look at fatal crashes. There have been 18 so far this year, down from 20 during the same period last year.

"This is a serious problem. People deserve to be able to walk on the street and have their children play without fear for public safety," said Fallone.

NAACP Milwaukee supported the policy before the vote.

"I've never seen this type of carnage, devastation, due to people's reckless behavior. And this is something that can be averted," said Fred Royal, NAACP Milwaukee First Vice President.

Royal said towing is a good first step. But Milwaukee, he said, needs to go further with new road designs, including more roundabouts, and education.

"You don't have a right to recklessly endanger people's lives by disregarding traffic laws, because you feel it's a game. Automobiles are lethal weapons when you drive recklessly," said Royal.

Last December, then Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced a new program to combat reckless driving that includes engineering safer roads.

