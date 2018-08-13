Milwaukee police respond to 7 shootings on Sunday

At about 10:50 p.m., Milwaukee Police responded to a non-fatal shooting in the area of 7100 W. Brentwood Ave. The preliminary investigation reveals that two people were fighting when one of the subjects armed himself with a gun. As the fight continued a 17-year-old was shot. The Milwaukee Fire Department transported him to an area hospital.
A half-hour later, officers responded to a shooting in the area of 2500 N. 8th Street. The victim, a 28-year-old man, told police that he was walking in the area when he heard several gunshots being fired by an unknown person. He then realized that he was shot. The Milwaukee Fire Department treated the victim and conveyed him to the hospital. He is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot injury.