Milwaukee police respond to 7 shootings on Sunday

MILWAUKEE -- Three people were killed and four were injured in seven shootings on Sunday in the City of Milwaukee.

Three of the injured shooting victims were children.

The first shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of N. 76th Street. An unconscious man was found in the yard. The Milwaukee Fire Department tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

The second shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of 20th and Burleigh. According to police, the victim, a 40-year-old man, was actively fighting with another person when someone shot him. Despite lifesaving efforts by the Milwaukee Fire Department, the man died at the scene.

A triple shooting occurred roughly three hours later -- near the intersection of 10th and Burleigh. According to Milwaukee Police, an on-going dispute led to the shooting. The suspect or suspects fired multiple gunshots at a group of people that included small children. A 28-year-old man died at the scene from his injuries.

At about 10:50 p.m., Milwaukee Police responded to a non-fatal shooting in the area of 7100 W. Brentwood Ave. The preliminary investigation reveals that two people were fighting when one of the subjects armed himself with a gun. As the fight continued a 17-year-old was shot. The Milwaukee Fire Department transported him to an area hospital.

A half-hour later, officers responded to a shooting in the area of 2500 N. 8th Street. The victim, a 28-year-old man, told police that he was walking in the area when he heard several gunshots being fired by an unknown person. He then realized that he was shot. The Milwaukee Fire Department treated the victim and conveyed him to the hospital. He is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot injury.