Milwaukee Police investigating fatal shooting near 20th and Burleigh
TMJ4
6:04 PM, Aug 12, 2018
7:35 AM, Aug 13, 2018
Share Article
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has been called to the scene of a fatal shooting on Milwaukee's north side.
The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 20th and Burleigh.
According to police, the victim, a 40-year-old man, was actively fighting with another person when someone shot him. Despite lifesaving efforts by the Milwaukee Fire Department, the man died at the scene.