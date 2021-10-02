Milwaukee police release video of two fatal officer-involved shootings in August

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department released on Friday edited videos of two incidents in which officers shot and killed suspects in August. The release is part of an effort to increase transparency of the department amid a spike in violent crime in the city.

[Editor's note: Links to the videos are provided at the bottom of this article. Viewer discretion is advised.]

The first incident happened on Aug. 16 in the 2500 block of North 27 Street. Police say officers returned gunfire and killed a 42-year-old man.

A 911 caller had reported someone had a gun and was pointing it at people, MPD said.

MPD Aug. 16 incident

Police officers arrived and ordered the armed suspect to drop the gun, but he did not, police said. The suspect then fired the gun, and three officers fired back, striking the man, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

MPD Aug. 16 incident

The second incident happened on Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of North 41st Street. Police say after a reckless driving suspect refused to drop his firearm, two Milwaukee police officers opened fire, hitting him, police say, and the man later died at a local hospital.

Police say he didn't pull over and a police pursuit began. The vehicle pursuit ended when the suspect crashed on 41st Street near Sherman Park and began running on foot. Police pursued.

MPD Aug. 26 incident

Officers said the suspect was armed with a handgun. Officers ordered the suspect to drop the weapon multiple times, but they say he refused. Two officers then opened fire and hit him, police said. The man, identified as a 33-year-old Milwaukee resident, suffered life-threatening injuries and later passed away at a hospital, according to MPD.

MPD Aug. 26 incident

On Friday, Milwaukee police released body, squad car and other video of both incidents as part of their "Community Briefing Series." MPD says it is part of an effort to "promote transparency and accountability with the public and to provide relevant information about officer-involved shootings."

The Wauwatosa Police Department led the Aug. 16 investigation and the Waukesha Police Department led the Aug. 26 investigation.

The announcement comes after Greenfield Police released video of an incident that left an officer in critical condition and a suspect dead on Aug. 22.

[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED]:

Click here to view MPD's video of the Aug. 16 incident.

Click here to view MPD's video of the Aug. 26 incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip