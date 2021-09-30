Video released from August shootout that left Greenfield officer in critical condition, suspect dead

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police have released video of an incident that left an officer in critical condition and a suspect dead on August 22.

They announced Thursday that the injured officer is now home and recovering.

Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson released a statement along with the video, stating that the video show is only 5 minutes long, and incorporates various body worn and squad camera views. The full video is not currently being shown because the incident is still under investigation.

Johnson said the purpose of the release of the video is to update the community on the situation and correct any misinformation.

"You'll see the incident in its entirety first, and then you will see the highlighted version. Be aware that this video is very disturbing to watch," said Johnson. "This suspect was an armed felon who made the decision to flee from the police. He put our community, our citizens, and our officers in danger. And you know this - because you just saw it for yourselves."

You can view the video and Johnson's full statement here. Viewer discretion is advised.

The police department says an early-morning traffic stop turned into a shootout that day.

Greenfield Police say around 1:36 a.m. Sunday, an officer performed a traffic stop near S. 35th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue.

The vehicle stopped, then fled and crashed near 27th and Becher Street. The sole occupant exited and began shooting at the officers. A 36-year-old Greenfield officer with 3 years of experience was shot multiple times and is in critical but stable condition.

Police say two other Greenfield officers, a 32-year-old with 1.5 years of experience and a 22-year-old with 3 years of experience returned fire, ultimately hitting the suspect.

The 31-year-old Milwaukee man, identified by family as Tyran Lamb, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene and reported the death at 2:32 a.m.

TMJ4 News also spoke with Tanisha Lamb, the mother of Tyran Lamb, 31. She said her son was the man shot and killed by police at the crash site on Sunday morning. Lamb said she doesn't understand how this could have happened, and she wants more information, including body camera footage from responding officers.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team. The Milwaukee Police Department is going to be the lead agency in the investigation. All body worn camera and squad camera footage was turned over to them.

TMJ4 will provide updates when they are available.

