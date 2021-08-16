Milwaukee police officers shoot, kill man after he opened fire: Chief

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say officers returned gunfire and killed a 42-year-old man Monday afternoon.

Acting Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, Jeffrey Norman, said during a press briefing that officers were called just before 4 p.m. to the 2500 block of North 27 Street for a report of someone with a gun.

A 911 caller had reported someone had a gun and was pointing it at people, the chief said.

Police officers arrived and ordered the armed suspect to drop the gun, but he did not, police said.

TMJ4

The suspect then fired the gun, and officers fired back, striking the man, police said. He was later pronounced dead. The chief said they are investigating whether the man had fired towards the officers.

Three officers - one with four years of experience and two with five years of experience on the force - are now on administrative leave.

Police say the man's gun was recovered. Milwaukee police confirmed after the briefing that the man's age is 42 years old.

TMJ4

The Wauwatosa Police Department is investigating the officer-involved fatal shooting.

No other details were released by Acting Chief Norman.

TMJ4

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip