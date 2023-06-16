Milwaukee Police release body camera footage after officers shoot two people with weapons on Cinco de Mayo

Warning: Content in the MPD video may be considered harmful to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department released a community briefing Friday, showing the body camera footage from two Cinco de Mayo incidents where officers shot men who were armed with guns.

The two shootings happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

The first shooting happened near 15th Place and Scott Street and the second shooting took place about a block away near Cesar Chavez and Scott.

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that a 22-year-old Greenfield man was shot in the incident at 15th Place and Scott while a 17-year-old Milwaukee teen was shot "several" times in the incident at Cesar Chavez and Scott. The 17-year-old sustained serious injuries, while the 22-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, police have shared the body camera footage from both incidents, where officers are heard yelling at the suspects to drop their weapons and then firing at the suspects.

Watch the community briefing in its entirety below:

