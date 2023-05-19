Milwaukee Police Department launches athletic league aimed at supporting, providing safe space for local youth

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department launched a new program Friday aimed at providing a safe space and supporting local youth.

The Milwaukee Police Athletic League (MPAL) was created in partnership with the Office of Violence Prevention and the United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM). Its goal is to bring together Milwaukee youth and establish strong relationships between officers and the community.

As part of the program, MPD and UNCOM have started hosting Teen Nights. According to a news release, Teen Nights provide, "a safe, drug-free and violence-free social gathering environment for teens from different neighborhoods in Milwaukee."

City officials came together Friday to announce the launch of the new program. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and officials with UNCOM and the Office of Violence Prevention were at the event to talk about MPAL.

“The Milwaukee Police Athletic League is a big win for police-community relations. We need to create more positive outlets for our youth and build stronger relationships between young people and our police officers,” Norman said. “By serving as mentors, coaches, advocates, and role models, our officers will connect with the community on a more personal level—building the kind of trust, understanding, and support that lasts a lifetime.”

Mayor Johnson said the program will help create more trust between officers and Milwaukee youth, as well as create new opportunities for positive activities in the community.

“Partnerships are so important as Milwaukee works to build safety citywide. The Milwaukee Police Athletic League is a great addition to the efforts,” Johnson said.

Ashanti Hamilton, the Executive Director of the Office of Violence Prevention, said the partnership will destroy stereotypes that often create tension between the youth and police officers. He said officers and students have already found these types of experiences to be valuable and he looks forward to supporting similar efforts in the future.

"While eating dinner, playing basketball or working on a creative project, officers are alongside youth from Milwaukee’s most promising neighborhoods. We are breaking down stereotypes between youth from different neighborhoods and between youth and MPD officers. It has been a pleasure to watch our youth grow through this experience. UNCOM is grateful for our partnership with MPD and our support from the Office of Violence Prevention,” said Renée Logee, UNCOM Executive Director.

An additional aspect of the program came from Dick's Sporting Goods in the form of "activity bags." The Milwaukee Police Department said these bags, "will allow officers to engage with our young people whether at a crime scene, neighborhood event, or just simply walking the beat."

