Milwaukee man faces six charges following Amber Alert in May

MILWAUKEE — A 29-year-old man is facing six charges after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and took his daughter without permission, causing an Amber Alert to be issued last month.

Khijuan Parker was listed as a suspect in an Amber Alert back on May 31, when his 1-year-old daughter went missing. According to a criminal complaint, on that day, he had contacted his ex-girlfriend asking to see his daughter.

After his ex-girlfriend told him no, Parker allegedly went to her home and kicked in her door, which had been locked. Prosecutors say he went upstairs, took his daughter, and left. The complaint says he then contacted his ex-girlfriend after he left with their daughter.

Milwaukee Police Department Khennedy Parker has since been found after an Amber Alert was issued for her in May.

Parker allegedly told her not to call the police or he would take their daughter on a high-speed chase with police, at which time their daughter would fly out the window. He reportedly also told his ex that he would torture their daughter.

As police were working to learn more about the incident, Parker allegedly took his daughter to a family member's home. When police issued the Amber Alert a few hours later, a criminal complaint states Parker contacted a family member and had them bring his daughter back to her mom's mom.

The complaint states Parker and his ex-girlfriend have joint custody, but his ex-girlfriend had the primary placement of their daughter. Parker was granted periods of time with his daughter, but they had to be at reasonable times upon reasonable notice.

Parker was later taken into custody. He is now facing the following charges:



Interfere with child custody - other parent

Burglary of a building or dwelling

Felony intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse assessments

Bail jumping (felony)

Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500 damage), domestic abuse assessments

If convicted on all the charges, Parker faces a maximum of more than 42 years in prison.



