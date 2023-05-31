Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl who was last seen near 50th and Meinecke.

Khennedy Parker, 1, was last seen wearing only a diaper. She has a scar over her right eye, brown eyes, and black hair.

She could be with Khijuan Parker, a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with a blue graphic design on the front, light blue jeans, and yellow and white Jordan shoes.

If you see Khennedy or Khijuan, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website, "AMBER Alerts are activated in the most serious child-abduction cases. The goal of an AMBER Alert is to instantly galvanize the community to assist in the search for and safe recovery of a missing child. These alerts are broadcast through radio, TV, road signs, cellphones, and other data-enabled devices. The AMBER Alert system is being used in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Indian country, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 27 other countries."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip