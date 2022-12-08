Milwaukee leaders are looking to redesign the city, business owners react

MILWAUKEE — It's the end of 2022 but city leaders are already thinking of 2040. It is a chance to design the city's future when it comes to housing, transportation, and entertainment.

Ken Hughes and his wife recently opened Dawg City Hotdogs inside 3rd Street Market Hall and they couldn't be happier.

"Being in downtown Milwaukee is like a dream come true," said Hughes.

But he has even bigger dreams for downtown Milwaukee and the city he has called home all his life.

"Cities that are a melting pot, generally do well. It brings all people from all walks of life together. That is a must-have to be at the top of the list."

More equity and inclusion are just one of many goals for the City Development and Milwaukee Downtown as they engage the community on what this area should look like and feel in 2040.

"It's about dreaming big, definitely," said Vanessa Koster, Deputy Commissioner with the Department of City Development.

TMJ4 talked with her inside what was once a vibrant Grand Avenue Mall but is now a reimagined location for restaurants and office space. The 2040 goal is about being creative.

"We are hearing a lot of great things about future land use," said Koster. "And exciting development in terms of housing and commercial and just fun entertainment uses throughout downtown."

Beth Weirick is CEO at Milwaukee Downtown and is part of city efforts to think big.

"For everybody that lives here, everybody that works here, everybody that plays here and everybody that wants to invest in this community," Weirick said.

Another tall task - growing the city's population. Milwaukee peaked in 1960 with 741,00 residents but since then it has dropped decade after decade after decade to just under 600,000 residents in 2020.

"I think under our new mayor's leadership with his very vocal and elevated message - I call it the Milwaukee million," said Weirick. "We will reach a million in population. I'm not sure exactly when."

Another reason to grow the downtown area - about a fourth of the city's property tax revenue comes from just three-square miles in downtown Milwaukee. That's roughly three-square miles out of 97 total square miles for the city.

For Hughes at Dawg City Hotdog, downtown's future looks bright.

The city says it has reached out to hundreds of residents in every zip code for their input as well. Next spring the Department of City Development plans to release details of their findings.

You can still jump in on the conversation by going to Connecting MKE's website.

