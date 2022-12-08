Milwaukee city planners look for public feedback on downtown's future

Milwaukee city leaders and the downtown business improvement district have been working on plans to reimagine the downtown area over the next two decades.

They welcomed public input during an open house on Wednesday and shared what they have come up with so far drawing dozens of people. Project leaders are looking at the potential in everything from housing to business to public space.

Early ideas included redesigning the areas near Water Street and Juneau Avenue, along with Kilbourn and Plankinton by widening sidewalks, adding protected bike lanes, and narrowing car lanes to make space for bigger bus shelters.

"I see the vision Milwaukee wants to go for a while keeping that small city kind of feel and vibe to it," said Dwight Gilbert.

Gilbert was born and raised in Milwaukee and spends a lot of time downtown for work or fun. He has been a fan of the development so far and is eager to see where the city goes and had this idea to make downtown more of a destination.

Gilbert hopes whatever changes will make downtown more of a destination for people of all ages.

"More green open space for people to not just get here and get out but get here and hang out," Gilbert suggested.

Public comments can be submitted through the City of Milwaukee or the Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District website.

