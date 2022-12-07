Replacing I-794 with something better? Public meeting considers Rethink 794 proposal

MILWAUKEE — Among the projects being showcased at a public meeting Wednesday night is a proposal to tear down part of Milwaukee's freeway system and replace it with high-density housing and pedestrian walkways.
The Rethink 794 group previously announced their idea to demo the Interstate 794 bridges where they meet downtown and the Third Ward, and replace them with more trees, pedestrian walkways, mixed-use housing and outdoor places to eat and drink.
The City of Milwaukee and the Business Improvement District (BID) in that area are hosting the public meeting.
How do I attend the Rethink 794 Milwaukee meeting?
Rethink 794 is holding the town hall from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 3rd Street Market Hall at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.
"If you can spare 30 minutes, pop-in, let the city know your thoughts. We need to show that the public supports rethinking 794," according to a social media post from the group.
Downtown Plan 2040: Open House
Wednesday, Dec. 7 | 3:30 - 6:30pm
Compare Milwaukee now and the plan's rendering:
The discussion comes as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation looks into revamping the area, specifically the aging structures that connect I-794’s east-west bridges to the Lake Interchange.
One of those proponents for change, called "Rethink I-794", wants to remove the bridges from 6th to Lincoln Memorial. Clybourn meanwhile would be converted into a two-way boulevard.
Another one of the groups called "1000 Friends of Wisconsin" says that the plan would open up just over 30 acres of publically owned land and could generate $1.5 billion in new property value.
If they decide to fix the current bridges, it would cost about $300 million. But the state of Wisconsin is also starting a study that considers alternatives to the freeway-dominating norm - like that coalition of locals.
