MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is saying goodbye to a man whose impact is woven into the fabric of this city. LaMarr Franklin wasn't just a community leader — he was a builder of people, opportunity, and lasting impact.

TMJ4 Vietnam Veteran LaMarr Franklin

Many gathered at Mt. Zion Baptist Church to pay their final respects to a man who spent decades pouring into Milwaukee. Wanda Montgomery, President of the Village of Brown Deer, reflected on his lasting influence."He set a trend, his footsteps are going to be hard to fill, but we know that his legacy will live on."

W. Montgomery Wanda Montgomery, President, Village of Brown Deer

Mr. Franklin's impact was felt across the city. A Vietnam Army veteran, he dedicated decades to service — creating opportunities for young people through Milwaukee's YMCA Black Achievers program and the Boys and Girls Club system.

TMJ4 The new Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive sign

He worked to revitalize the historic King Drive corridor, helping strengthen the MLK Economic Development Corporation and championing investment in the community he loved.

Watch: Milwaukee honors life and legacy of community champion Lamarr Franklin

Milwaukee honors life and legacy of community champion Lamarr Franklin

At the corner of King Drive and Dr. Finlayson Street stands a housing complex that now bears his name — a permanent reminder of his commitment to uplifting others.

TMJ4 Lamarr Franklin Lofts is a $16 million affordable housing complex that sits on the corner of King Drive and Dr. William Finlayson Street

Gene Graham, a retired teacher who attended grade school with Franklin, remembered their lifelong connection."He was in the 8th grade and I was in the 3rd grade and I always kind of looked up to him... we go way, way back. He was a good man and I'm going to miss him terribly."

Darrell L. Williams Breakfast Club MKE

Whether gathering with friends in the Breakfast Club MKE or helping create lasting memories at Garfield 502's Garfield Festival, Franklin showed up — always ready to serve, always ready to encourage.

TMJ4 Garfield Festival

His lifelong friend of 74 years, Mac Weddle, says that spirit defined him. "I want him to be remembered as a kind, loving, committed, dedicated young man that was willing to help anybody that was in need. I love LaMarr... I'm going to miss my brother."

M. Weddle Mac Weddle and LaMarr Franklin were friends for 74 years.

A family man. A trailblazer. A champion for his community. Franklin leaves behind a legacy of wisdom, service, and leadership — one that will continue shaping Milwaukee for generations to come. He was 80.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error