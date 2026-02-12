Community leader Lamarr Franklin dies at 80; legacy lives on in $16 million housing development

MILWAUKEE — At the corner of King Drive and Dr. William Finlayson Street stands a $16 million affordable housing complex named in honor of Lamarr Franklin — a lasting tribute to a man many say dedicated his life to strengthening Milwaukee’s north side.

TMJ4 Lamarr Franklin Lofts is a $16 million affordable housing complex that sits on the corner of King Drive and Dr. William Finlayson Street

Franklin passed away Wednesday at the age of 80. For decades, he was a driving force in the community, working behind the scenes and on the front lines to create opportunities for residents and future generations.

TMJ4 Vietnam Veteran LaMarr Franklin

He helped launch the MLK Economic Development Corporation, an organization focused on revitalizing the historic King Drive corridor. Franklin also spent 40 years serving on the board of Northcott Neighborhood House, supporting programs that provide vital resources to families. In addition, he organized the city’s first Garfield Festival, bringing neighbors together in celebration of community and culture.

TMJ4 Garfield's 502 is a Milwaukee legacy of community, music, and friendship.

The Lamarr Franklin Lofts are located directly across the street from Bader Philanthropies. “Lamar Franklin, Mac Weddle, Ben Johnson... those are champions,” said Frank Cumberbatch, Vice President of Engagement at Bader Philanthropies. “And when we lose one, there's a big hole. And today on this King Drive on the north side of Milwaukee, there's a major void.”

TMJ4 Frank Cumberbatch of Bader Philanthropies.

In 1973, Franklin founded the Milwaukee chapter of the Black Achievers Program, mentoring generations of young leaders and helping shape futures through guidance and opportunity.

TMJ4 Mac Weddle and Lamarr Franklin had a 70+ year friendship.

Wherever Franklin went, his best friend of more than 70 years, Mac Weddle, was often by his side. Their extraordinary friendship was well known in the community, and Weddle was with Franklin when he passed. Black History Month: Lifelong best friends give back to Milwaukee community

TMJ4 Mac Weddle, President Emeritus, Juneteenth Day Celebration.

Franklin’s nephew, Lester Julien, said his uncle’s commitment to the community is what should be remembered most.

L. Julien Lester Julien is the nephew of Lamarr Franklin

"I want him to be remembered in the community for the hard work he did for the community, said Julien. He was a pillar in the community, well-liked, well-known...so I want him to be known as person that cared about his people."

And now the building that bears his name stands as a lasting reminder of a life spent serving others.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error