Milwaukee Common Council approves Deer District concert venues that could host 4,800 people

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council gave its final approval Tuesday of a proposal to bring two concert venues that could host 4,800 people in the Deer District.

The council unanimously approved the venues' zoning plan, besides one excused vote, Tuesday morning.

FPC Live, part of Frank Productions and the driving force behind the proposal, expects the venues to host 135 events and bring 200,000 fans downtown every year.

But concert venues with roots in Milwaukee have been fighting back against the proposal. Some of the city's biggest venues argued the new venues would threaten 'the very existence of Milwaukee's vibrant local music scene.' They allege the new venues would take hundreds of shows from The Riverside Theater, The Rave/Eagles Club, The Pabst Theater, Turner Hall, The Milwaukee Theater, The BMO Harris Pavilion, Shank Hall, and Cactus Club.

Businesses catering to the Deer District crowd, Bucks President Peter Feigin, and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson meanwhile have given the project their blessing.

FPC Live expects to spend $50 million on the project. They say they will not ask the city of Milwaukee for any money for the projects. The company hopes the projects will create more than 500 construction jobs, as well as several dozen full-time and 500 part-time jobs once the buildings are complete.

One of the venues will have a capacity of 4,000 people, while the other will hold 800 people.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023, with the spaces set to be located on the northeast part of the old Bradley Center site.

FPC Live says it is Wisconsin's largest concert promoter. Alongside Frank Productions and Live Nation, they produce almost 550 events every year in Milwaukee and across the state. They own and operate The Sylvee, Orpheum Theatre, Majestic Theatre and High Noon Saloon in Madison.

