Milwaukee breaks city homicide record for third year in a row

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row on Saturday, bringing the total number of homicides in the city to 194.

On Saturday, a 43-year-old man was killed near Hopkins and Hampton, the death that broke the record. Police are seeking unknown suspects in that case.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department's (MPD) database and media alerts from MPD, there have now been 194 homicides so far this year. At this point last year, there were 170 homicides, and 171 in 2020.

The city had 193 homicides for the whole year in 2021, which broke 2020's record of 190 homicides.

According to MPD data, homicides are up 13% from last year. Since last Friday, the MPD chart has gone from 190 to 192 homicides.

According to TIME Magazine, Milwaukee ranked third for the most homicides in America's biggest cities in 2021, with a homicide rate of 32 per 100,000. Memphis ranked at the top of the list with 306 homicides in 2021, followed by Detroit with 303.

