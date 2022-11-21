Six overnight shootings in Milwaukee, police search for suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating six shootings overnight Monday, where more than half of the victims are teens.

Police are searching for suspects in all the shootings, which all happened within the span of four hours across the city. But all those who were shot are expected to survive.

Just before 1 a.m., a 19-year-old woman was shot near South 20th Street and West Vilter Lane. Minutes later, a 27-year-old man was shot near North Teutonia Avenue and West Roosevelt Drive.

Earlier in the evening, two 18-year-old women were shot near 62nd and Capitol, and a 49-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were shot near North 32nd Street and West Hampton Drive.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department's database last updated on Thursday, there were 786 nonfatal shooting victims up until that point in 2022. That's compared to 786 at the same time last year. Those numbers do not include the six people shot overnight.

This comes on the heels of Milwaukee breaking the city homicide record for the third year in a row on Saturday with 194 so far this year.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

