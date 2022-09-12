Milwaukee asks residents to conserve water during flooding

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is urging residents to use less water than normal to help the city's aging sewer system along during the strongest flooding we've experienced so far this year.

WATCH: Katie Crowther explains flooding concerns in Milwaukee area

MMSD announced on its website that they are issuing a "water drop alert." The alert is a way to let residents know they should use less water. If residents use less water, that means there is less water in Milwaukee's sewer system that could overflow.

That's a problem in the first place in part because the gutters in some older homes are actually connected to the sewer system in Milwaukee.

MMSD offered the following tips to conserve water during this week's flooding conditions:

Hold off on washing dishes

Do the laundry tomorrow if there's heavy rain today

Take a shorter shower

Empty your rain barrel

The National Weather Service meanwhile has issued both a flood watch for much of SE Wisconsin until 1 p.m. Monday, and a flood warning for the Lower Fox River, the Root River, and Oak Creek.

