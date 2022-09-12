Southeast Wisconsin weather: Flooding big concern Monday morning

{***A Flood Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday for parts of Milwaukee, Racine, and Waukesha counties. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas is occurring. Expect many areas of standing water.***}

{***A Flood Watch is in effect until 1 p.m. Monday. Excessive runoff from heavy rain may cause rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas to flood. Flooding may also occur in urban areas or locations with poor drainage. 2-5" of additional rain is expected Sunday evening through the overnight hours.***}

Heavy rain Sunday night is finally tapering down, but flooding remains a big concern across the area. The Fox River in Waukesha and Oak Creek in South Milwaukee both passed flood stage early Monday morning. These rivers will slowly fall below flood stage Monday. NEVER drive through flood waters.

The center of the storm system will be over southeast Wisconsin Monday, which will actually help bring drier weather across the area. Showers will become more scattered, with longer stretches of dry weather throughout the day. Winds will weaken and be out of the northeast 5-15 mph and temperatures stay well below average in the low to mid 60s.

A few showers will linger into Tuesday morning, otherwise high pressure rebuilds to bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures back to the area midweek.

MONDAY: Scattered showers. Partly sunny. Breezy

High: 66

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Isolated showers

Low: 58

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Chance AM showers. Mostly sunny

High: 76

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 75

Wind: NW/NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy

High: 80

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny

High: 81

