Milwaukee activists protest Daunte Wright shooting, call for political participation

MILWAUKEE — A group of protesters marched through the streets of Milwaukee Tuesday, calling for an end to police violence following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer in Minnesota.

The People's Revolution Milwaukee was on the streets, hundreds of days after they first started last summer, to rally in the name of the latest young Black man killed by a police officer.

While they marched through the northwest side of Milwaukee, they left flyers for residents, urging them to get involved, not in protesting but by calling their senators.

"You don't want to come protest with us, you can call these numbers and make decisions from your house and help us from your house," said Brandon Wilborn of People's Revolution Milwaukee.

They are asking people to call Wisconsin's senators and ask them to support HR 1280, known as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021. It passed the U.S. House in March and now heads to the Senate for debate and a vote.

Many of these marchers spent time in Kenosha this summer following the shooting of Jacob Blake. Tuesday's news that the officer who shot Blake, Rusten Shesky, was headed back to the force without discipline, didn't sit well.

"Reassign him desk duty or something," said Percy Hayes of People's Revolution. "He's going back out on the streets with his gun after he almost killed somebody. He shot somebody seven times.

The People's Revolution says their marches will continue until the message is received.

