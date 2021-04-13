Rusten Sheskey, Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake, returns to active duty

KENOSHA — The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake last summer but was found to be acting within the law has returned to active duty.

Rusten Sheskey has been on administrative leave since August of 2020, when he shot Blake seven times during a domestic call in Kenosha.

Following an investigation from an outside agency, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley decided to not file criminal charges against Sheskey, citing a lack of evidence showing the officer broke the law.

Blake remains in recovery at home, after injuries temporarily left him paralyzed from the waist down.

In a statement Tuesday, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis announced Sheskey had returned from administrative duty on March 31.

"Although this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome; however, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made," Miskinis said in the statement.

The announcement comes two weeks after Blake's attorneys filed a federal lawsuit against Sheskey.

Sheskey was responding to a domestic call last August when he says he thought Blake was reaching for a knife, and could harm a child. That's when Sheskey opened fire, hitting Blake seven times in the back.

Blake and his legal team argue in the lawsuit that Officer Sheskey used excessive force, as a number of women and children were standing close by. Blake is represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, attorney Patrick A. Salvi II of Salvi Schostok and Pritchard, and attorney B’Ivory LaMarr of The LaMarr Firm, PLLC.

