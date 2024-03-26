Jolene Waldref's final cause of death was heart disease, Medical Examiner says

The final cause of death for Jolene Waldref was released Tuesday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says Waldref died naturally of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with obesity as a contributing factor.

Waldref, 49, was on her way home from work when she slipped on ice near a bus stop and did not get up. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office originally said they were investigating her death as probable hypothermia.

Responding EMTs said they could not see Jolene from their vehicle, and admitted to not getting out to look for her. Her 911 call had been labeled low priority — two others called 911 on Waldref's behalf.

The Milwaukee Common Council approved new policies that would require first responders to get out of their vehicles to search for people in distress, when weather conditions make it hard to see from inside.

Waldref's daughter believes her death could have been prevented if the bus stop had been cleared of snow, or if first responders had done more to find Waldref.

