Massive crash on Janesville freeway: 30 vehicles involved, roads closed

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Dozens of vehicles were involved in a massive crash along I-39/90 near Janesville Friday morning.

Watch: Large crashes in Rock County, courtesy Tammie Kingcade Hilgart

Massive crash on Janesville freeway

Watch: Beloit portion of the crash, courtesy John Kaspar

Video of Beloit crash from John Kaspar

Rock County Communications tells TMJ4 News about 30 vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to WisDOT, I-39/90 northbound is closed beyond the ramp from County S and Woodman Road because of the crash.

John Kaspar Photo of the Beloit portion of crash



John Kaspar

Photo of the Beloit portion of crash



According to MABAS Wisconsin, the response was upgraded to a 2nd-Alarm-Level incident. Only EMS units are being called.

These are the latest reports from WisDOT:

I-39/90 South CLOSED at WIS 11 West/Avalon Rd because of a crash. Southbound traffic should take EXIT 177 (HWY 11/Avalon Rd). Turn right and proceed west on HWY 11 to HWY G. Turn left and proceed south on HWY G to HWY BT. Turn left and proceed east on HWY BT to HWY S. Turn left and proceed north on HWY S to I-39/90. Last Updated 1/27/23, 1:21 PM.



I-39/90 North CLOSED beyond Ramp from County S because of a crash. Northbound traffic should take EXIT 183 (HWY S/Shopiere Rd). Turn left and proceed south on HWY S to HWY BT. Turn right and proceed west on HWY B to HWY G. Turn right and proceed north on HWY G to HWY 11. Turn right and proceed east on HWY 11 to I-39/90. Last Updated 1/27/23, 1:12 PM.





At this time no injuries have been reported.

Winter conditions continue in many portions of Wisconsin. WisDOT video shows snow-covered roads in the Janesville area.

This is the scene south of Janesville...



According to @WisDOTsouthwest this began at 12:30pm.



So far, only 1 injury... drivers are advised to avoid the area, while State Patrol assists motorists involved, investigates the crash and works to clear the road. pic.twitter.com/Ziz8GCHeUF — Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) January 27, 2023

