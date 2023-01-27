Massive crash on Janesville freeway: 30 vehicles involved, roads closed

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Dozens of vehicles were involved in a massive crash along I-39/90 near Janesville Friday morning.
Watch: Large crashes in Rock County, courtesy Tammie Kingcade Hilgart
Watch: Beloit portion of the crash, courtesy John Kaspar
Rock County Communications tells TMJ4 News about 30 vehicles were involved in the crash.
According to WisDOT, I-39/90 northbound is closed beyond the ramp from County S and Woodman Road because of the crash.
According to MABAS Wisconsin, the response was upgraded to a 2nd-Alarm-Level incident. Only EMS units are being called.
These are the latest reports from WisDOT:
I-39/90 South CLOSED at WIS 11 West/Avalon Rd because of a crash. Southbound traffic should take EXIT 177 (HWY 11/Avalon Rd). Turn right and proceed west on HWY 11 to HWY G. Turn left and proceed south on HWY G to HWY BT. Turn left and proceed east on HWY BT to HWY S. Turn left and proceed north on HWY S to I-39/90. Last Updated 1/27/23, 1:21 PM.
I-39/90 North CLOSED beyond Ramp from County S because of a crash. Northbound traffic should take EXIT 183 (HWY S/Shopiere Rd). Turn left and proceed south on HWY S to HWY BT. Turn right and proceed west on HWY B to HWY G. Turn right and proceed north on HWY G to HWY 11. Turn right and proceed east on HWY 11 to I-39/90. Last Updated 1/27/23, 1:12 PM.
At this time no injuries have been reported.
Winter conditions continue in many portions of Wisconsin. WisDOT video shows snow-covered roads in the Janesville area.
This is the scene south of Janesville...— Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) January 27, 2023
According to @WisDOTsouthwest this began at 12:30pm.
So far, only 1 injury... drivers are advised to avoid the area, while State Patrol assists motorists involved, investigates the crash and works to clear the road. pic.twitter.com/Ziz8GCHeUF
