Kenosha County freeway crash: NB lanes halted on stateline I-41/94

Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 northbound at CTH ML, sheriff's department said.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jan 27, 2023
KENOSHA, Wis. — Traffic on northbound lanes on I-41/94 just beyond the state line in Kenosha County has come to a standstill due to a crash Friday afternoon.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 northbound at CTH ML.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department tells TMJ4 News the crash is weather-related. They said a big patch of snow came through and they believe drivers were going too fast.

A 'couple people' were brought to the hospital, but no major injuries have been reported. Six vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash, including two semis. They are working on getting the roads reopened, the sheriff's department said.

The crash in Kenosha County on Friday.

Authorities are also responding to a massive 30-vehicle pileup in Janesville Friday.

Pleasant Prairie Freeway Crash

These are the latest updates from WisDOT on the crash:

** Alternate Route: Northbound traffic should exit at Russell Rd (IL) to the West Frontage Rd to HWY 165 back to I-41/94 NB

** Additional Info: Northbound lanes of I-41/94 closed at Russell Rd in Illinois due to a crash that occurred near HWY ML in Kenosha County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

