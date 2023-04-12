Massive blaze: 3-alarm fire on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — Authorities are responding to a three-alarm fire near 19th and Burnham in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities have not confirmed any information.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a State of Emergency due to the extreme fire risk conditions across the state.

A red flag warning is active from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. across Southeast Wisconsin due to gust winds and relative humidity, which could lead to dangerous fire conditions.

Warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds, and exceptionally dry fuels are anticipated and can result in catastrophic fires. Those conditions will be present Wednesday, hence the executive order from the governor.

According to the DNR, the counties under an extreme risk for wildfires are Adams, Buffalo, Calumet, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green Lake, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties, including the snow-free areas of Clark, Marathon and Shawano counties.

The National Weather Service issued the following alerts for SE Wisconsin:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Gusty winds and relative humidity around 20-25% will lead to dangerous fire conditions. Outdoor burning should be stopped for today.

A Fire Watch will go into effect for the following counties from Thursday morning through the evening: Marquette, Green Lake, Fond Du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties. A Fire Watch means critical fire weather conditions could occur.

