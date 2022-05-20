Marquette University sells 11-acres of land to developers for new sports, entertainment district

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University sold 11-acres of land to developers for a new sports and entertainment district, according to the developers.

Bear Development will work with Kacmarcik Enterprises to develop the area, which will feature a new stadium, an indoor concert venue, a full-service hotel, multi-family residential housing, as well as retail, and food and beverage elements.

The new sports and entertainment district will be bordered by N. 6th Street to the east, Michigan Street to the north, and the Marquette Interchange to the west and south.

“We are thrilled to work with the City of Milwaukee and other community partners to transform a long-dormant site into a vibrant sports and entertainment district, furthering opportunities to live, work and play downtown,” said S.R. Mills, Bear Development CEO.

According to the developers, the new 8,000-seat stadium will house a professional soccer club and will serve as a competition venue for Marquette's men's and women's soccer and lacrosse teams. The stadium will also host community events, recreational programming, and other athletic uses.

Bear Development and Kacmarcik Enterprises

Bear Development said the new professional soccer league affiliation will be announced soon.

Adjacent to the soccer facility will be a state-of-the-art 3,500-person indoor concert venue operated by Pabst Theater Group. Bear Development and Kacmarcik Enterprises said the facility will host national touring acts 80-100 days a year, with more than 300 events total at the venue.

“This amazing new venue is another rung on the Pabst Theater Group’s ‘artist and fan developmental ladder’ and will help artists to choose Milwaukee as a city to not only launch their careers but support them as they continue to return and as they grow," said Gary Witt, president and CEO of the Pabst Theater Group.

A 140-room hotel will be directly attached to the concert venue. Bear Development will own the hotel, which will feature a full-service bar and restaurant overlooking the soccer stadium.

There will also be 99 multi-family housing units within the district, which according to the developers will provide a "unique living experience as part of the broader sports and entertainment district."

The project is expected to break ground later this year, and open in the Spring of 2024.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip