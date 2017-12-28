Man wanted for robbing Milwaukee Walgreens with pistol

A man robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint early Thursday morning on Milwaukee's northwest side, and police are still looking for the suspect.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the man approached the Walgreens' cashier with a pistol and demanded money from the register.

It happened at the Walgreens on 6442 N. 76th St. around 3:40 am on Thursday Dec. 28.

Surveillance video shows the man approaching the register. After taking all of the money, the suspect fled the scene in a dark colored sedan, police say.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 30’s, about 5’7”, and 150 pounds.He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a waist-length zippered jacket, and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.